Assistant Finance and Administration
Job Description
IFRC is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement), together with its member National Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The work of IFRC is guided by the following fundamental principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.
IFRC is led by its Secretary General, and has its Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The Headquarters are organized into three main Divisions: (i) National Society Development and Operations Coordination; (ii) Global Relations, Humanitarian Diplomacy and Digitalization; and (iii) Management Policy, Strategy and Corporate Services.
IFRC has five regional offices in Africa, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Europe, and the Americas. IFRC also has country cluster delegations and country delegations throughout the world. Together, the Geneva Headquarters and the field structure (regional, cluster and country) comprise the IFRC Secretariat.
The primary responsibility of this position will be to review accounts and financial management of the Harare Cluster office. Support the Finance officer on Programme Accounting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Data capturing from Source documents.
- Capture all Payments, Receipts into in Coda system.
- Receive National societies working Advance check if all supporting documents are attached with correct authorization.
- Capturing of VAT element into the Coda that is refundable and ensure timely submission to MoFA and reconciliation.
- Monthly reconciliations of Working advance balances with National Societies
Bank Payments:
- Load payments on the banking platforms Standard Bank SA, Standard Chartered bank UK & FC Stone.
- Receive all signed Request of payments and including supplier payments for processing.
Administration:
- Assist in the communication and enforcement of all financial policies and procedures as well as the improvement of areas identified.
- Keep updated all the assets inventories of the office.
- Keep updated the Finance filing system.
- Adequate maintenance of storage space designated for archiving and records of Admin Unit, including the disposal and destruction of old files. Supervise the receipt and safe storage of all goods and stationeries in the office.
- Prepare and monitor Finance files to ensure they are filed and labelled both originals and photocopies with all supporting documents inside.
- Petty Cash Disbursements and reconciliations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting or Finance management.
- At least 1 years in similar positions.
- Experience working with international non- governmental organization.
- Knowledge, Skills and Languages
- Proficient computer skills.
- Broad understanding of Red Cross/ Red Crescent activities.
- Motivated, self-started personality, sense of responsibility and organization skills.
- Good stress management skills.
- Fluently spoken and written English.
- Competencies, Values and Comments.
- Values: Respect for diversity; Integrity; Professionalism; Accountability.
- Core competencies: Communication; Collaboration and teamwork; Judgement and decision making; National society and customer relations; Creativity and innovation; Building trust.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://emea3.recruitmentplatform.com/appproc/index.cfm
Deadline: 17 August 2023
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
