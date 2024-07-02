Pindula|Search Pindula
Assistant Finance Manager (Harare)

Jul. 12, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invite from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Reporting to the Group Finance Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The individual will be responsible for assisting in the preparation of financial reports.
  • Monitoring and analyzing financial data and assist in decision making.
  • Assist in budget preparation and monitoring.
  • Ensuring compliance with financial regulations and best practices.
  • Collaborating with other departments to ensure financial goals are met.
  • Managing debtors and cash flows.

Qualifications and Experience

  • CA/ACCA Qualification
  • 2. ⁠Good relationship management skills.
  • 3. ⁠At least 5 years work experience, preferably in a healthcare/ medical aid facility or projectised organization.
  • 4. ⁠Experience working in debtors control and collections.
  • 5. ⁠Ability to multi task and manage multiple SBUs.
  • 6. ⁠A master degree will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Submit to: humanresource@corp24med.com

Deadline: 12 July 2024.

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

