Job Description

An Assistant Finance Officer post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of the Assistant Finance Officer include, but are not limited to:

Keep accurate records of daily bank transactions.

Performs all bank account reconciliations on a monthly basis and when needed, communicates with the bank to understand and reconcile any discrepancies.

Initiate online banking payments.

Daily update on bank accounts and cash position.

Ensures all payments have appropriate supporting documents.

Assist in the preparation of financial statements and applications, preparation of spreadsheets, reports and correspondence as required.

Updating the cashbook daily.

Maintains appropriate filing of financial records.

Implements financial policies and procedures.

Assists in the financial audits, if and when required.

Cofsol Project.

Any other duties that may be deemed appropriate to this role.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree or professional qualification in Accounting and Finance or related.

At least 2 years’ experience.

Pastel Experience.

Ability to prioritize and deliver on tight deadlines.

Confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw and clearly labelled Assistant Finance Officer / Harare.