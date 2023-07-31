Assistant Financial Accountant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, a distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned opportunity that have arisen in the business.

Reporting to the Financial Accountant, the job is based in Bulawayo and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Management of general ledger and reconciliation processes.

Perform month end procedures to close prior periods.

Preparation of financial/ business analysis reports for the Southern Region.

Liaising with internal and external auditors.

Ensuring compliance with statutory bodies.

Monthly reconciliation of key balance sheet accounts.

Over site of the Southern region inventory, invoicing and Cash Management.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Finance.

Knowledge of SAP software is an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in a similar position.

Experience in a Distribution/ Logistics Company will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.