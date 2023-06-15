Pindula|
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)


Jun. 14, 2023
Job Description

This role is a specialised accounting position in business units and is mainly responsible for producing accurate monthly statements for statutory and management purposes. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality over periods of 1 day to a maximum of three months.
  • Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
  • Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
  • Accepts and lives the company values.

Reconciliations:

  • Reviews control accounts and reconciliations.
  • Ensures accurate reconciliations are done and followed up.

Financial Reporting:

  • Prepares draft income statement and balance sheet.
  • Compiles and populates records to Trial Balance level.
  • Specialized accounting position.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management (BAFM): Accounting Finance (Required), Chartered Accountancy: Accounting Finance (Required)

Skills:

  • Accountable, Accounting, Balance Sheets, Business Units, Financial Analysis, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Income Statements, Microsoft Excel, Monthly Statements, Personal Effectiveness, Reconciliations, Results-Oriented, Service Delivery, Trial Balances.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Assistant-Financial-Accountant_JR-40819?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 14 June 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

