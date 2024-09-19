Assistant Financial Accountant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Finance Department.

Reporting to the Financial Accountant, the incumbent will be responsible for maintaining the general ledger and enforcing financial controls

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing management accounts support schedules.

Reviewing reconciliations.

Authorising payments.

Maintaining General ledgers.

Tax planning and management.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Finance or Accounting.

A professional qualification in accounting.

High proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

3 years’ experience in the financial accounting field.

REMUNERATION