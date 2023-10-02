Assistant Forensic Risk Manager (Harare)

Job Description

To conduct investigations for Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited by following forensic and relevant methodologies to mitigate Fraud and Corruption risk, reputational risk and other criminal cases.

To ensure that regulatory requirements in Nedbank Zimbabwe are met for a secure and safe working, and transacting environment for the business including the provision of security cash solutions to selected corporate clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct forensic investigations for Nedbank Zimbabwe, draft reports and recommend potential solutions, process changes and/or raise awareness of modus operandi to business.

Present investigation findings in a formal report to relevant stakeholders for implementation of recommendations and actions required.

Forensic investigation of allegations of criminal, civil and other acts that pose potential risk and other crimes perpetrated against the Bank.

Alert and liaise with relevant investigation units and/or product owners through formal interaction.

Update case management system with findings and recommendations to ensure reporting to the relevant enterprise risk committee takes place.

Follow interviewing processes and relevant investigation methodologies, update processes and where relevant, escalate to chief risk officer and relevant stakeholders.

Conduct root cause analysis of investigations and/or claims to identify gaps in processes to make recommendations.

Coordinate FCB reports and gather further information for use by business in managing both new and existing accounts.

Protection of Bank Resources against Theft, vandalism, fire, and unauthorised entry.

Develop, implement, review and evaluate security systems [surveys] to meet changing needs

Manage activities of contracted security guards

Coordinate security contracts

Ensure all security equipment is operational and serviceable

Coordinate equipment installation with vendor representatives.

Administration and monitoring of access control, intruder/burglar alarm and CCTV.

Setting up security systems in new branches.

Install and service fire equipment

On standby at all hours [day and night] responding to urgent issues and incidents.

Coordinate fingerprints search through CID CRB

Grant Personal Identity Verification credentials to staff and visitors to physically access Nedbank Zimbabwe premises.

Capture time to ensure billable hours are accounted for and costs are recovered.

Analyse information and compile formal report containing recommended actions and solutions.

Alert and/or liaise with other banks or relevant institutions regarding possible fraudulent activities and events.

Utilise and access various resources to conduct investigations and/or ad hoc requests to report fraudulent and/or inappropriate activities.

Prepare files by scanning evidence for future reference and safekeeping.

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe and as per agreement with management.

Share knowledge of trends and identified fraud risks with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.

Build, manage and maintain stakeholder relationships through face-to-face interaction and networking.

Attend industry and professional forums, sharing best practice, creating synergies and collaborative professional relationships.

Request assistance from, and consult with, internal and external sources to obtain expert opinion and evidence.

Interact with and keep stakeholders updated on progress of ad hoc requests and/or investigations, as well as when case is closed.

Participate in Nedbank culture building initiatives and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Identify opportunities to influence the improvement or enhancement of business processes and methodologies.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) / BA Forensic Science and Technology /Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.

Preferred Certifications.

Institute of Commercial Forensic Practitioners (ICFP.

Certified Fraud Examiner.

Minimum Experience Level.

Minimum of five years Police Service with CID Fraud and Financial Crime investigations.

Minimum 3 years' experience in banking environment and/or conducting investigations.

Technical / Professional Knowledge.

Ethics and Fraud.

Fraud investigation methodology.

Governance, Risk and Controls.

Relevant Nedbank product knowledge.

Relevant regulatory knowledge.

Relevant software and systems knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Relevant regulatory, compliance and risk legislation.

Behavioural Competencies.

Communication.

Continuous Learning.

Customer Focus.

Decision Making.

Managing Work.

Quality Orientation.

Other

