Assistant ICT Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The position of an Assistant ICT Officer has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with all aspects of software design and coding, attending and contributing to company development meetings.

Maintenance of intranet and internet system.

Maintenance of the organizational website

Learning the code base and improving coding skills.

Writing and maintaining code and working on minor bug fixes.

Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems and responding to requests from the development team.

Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

Conducting development tests and writing reports.

Trouble shoot database queries.

System backup and data recovery.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/ Information systems/ Software Engineering or related.

At least 1 year experience in a similar position.

Knowledge of basic coding languages including PHP (Laravel), HTML5, and JavaScript.

Basic programming experience, Knowledge of databases and operating systems.

Good working knowledge of email systems and Microsoft Office software.

Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.

Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled, Assistant ICT Officer in the subject line.

Deadline: 09 June 2023