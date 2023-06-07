Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Internal Auditor

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Jun. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

INTERNAL AUDIT SECTION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting with the development of annual audit plans for review by the Internal Audit Manager.
  • Planning audit engagements.
  • Conducting independent verification of all accounting and asset records.
  • Preparing working papers and reporting audit findings.
  • Distributing reports and ascertaining that appropriate action is taken on reported audit findings.
  • Filing working papers and audit reports.
  • Reviewing and evaluating internal control systems and making recommendation
  • Gathering audit evidence
  • Carrying out special investigations/ reviews as and when assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in one of the following Auditing/ Accounting/ Finance.
  • Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.
  • At least one (1) year post qualification experience in an auditing and accounting environment.

Skills & Competencies:

  • Take responsibility and accountability for completion of tasks.
  • Have excellent planning and organizing skills.
  • Strong presentation, analytical, communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Professionalism and strong work ethic
  • Knowledge of internal auditing, internal controls and risk management.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Proserve Consulting Group
Proserve Consulting Group

Finance Manager

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Auditor

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Chipinge Town Council
Chipinge Town Council

Town Secretary (Chipinge)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Risk Officer

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Principal Accountant, Planning and Budgetary Control

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Accounting Assistant x2

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Farmers Union
Zimbabwe Farmers Union

Finance Clerk

Deadline:
Khaya Cement Limited
Khaya Cement Limited

General Ledger Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Khaya Cement Limited
Khaya Cement Limited

Treasury Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback