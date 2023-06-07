Assistant Internal Auditor

Job Description

INTERNAL AUDIT SECTION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with the development of annual audit plans for review by the Internal Audit Manager.

Planning audit engagements.

Conducting independent verification of all accounting and asset records.

Preparing working papers and reporting audit findings.

Distributing reports and ascertaining that appropriate action is taken on reported audit findings.

Filing working papers and audit reports.

Reviewing and evaluating internal control systems and making recommendation

Gathering audit evidence

Carrying out special investigations/ reviews as and when assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in one of the following Auditing/ Accounting/ Finance.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.

At least one (1) year post qualification experience in an auditing and accounting environment.

Skills & Competencies:

Take responsibility and accountability for completion of tasks.

Have excellent planning and organizing skills.

Strong presentation, analytical, communication and interpersonal skills.

Professionalism and strong work ethic

Knowledge of internal auditing, internal controls and risk management.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023