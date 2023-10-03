Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Assistant Lecturer: Depatment Of Mining And Mineral Processing x2 (Mutare)

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Oct. 06, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivery of lectures and lecture the following modules:

  • Delivery of lectures.
  • Lecture the following modules.
  • Mineral Processing 11.
  • Pyro metallurgy.
  • Mechanical Metallurgy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc/BEng Metallurgy.
  • Ready to enrol for a masters programme.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 06 October 2023 before 1400 hours

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full-Time Lecturer: Physics (Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Part-Time lecturer: Indigenous Languages (Khoisan)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full Time lecturer: Indigenous Languages (Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full Time-Lecturer: Educational Psychology x2 (Gweru & Harare)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full Time-Lecturer: Inclusive Education and Assistive Technologies x2 (Bulawayo & Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full- time Lecturer: Early Childhood Development x2 (Bulawayo & Harare)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full-time Lecturer: Educational Administration/Management x2 (Gweru Campus)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Full Time Lecturer: Computer Science

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Soil Biology And Fertility

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Lecturer/ Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor In Ndebele

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback