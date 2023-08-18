Assistant Lecturers: Department Of Psychology x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist departmental activities like collecting data and analysing data.

Assisting in Innovation and Industrialisation of mental health programs.

Community Engagement on mental health activities.

Have the ability to teach at least two (2) of the following modules:

Introduction to Social Psychology.

Organisational Psychology.

Principles of Industrial Psychology.

Psychology and sports.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc in Psychology.

Registered as a student Psychologist with AHPCZ.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: