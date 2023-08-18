Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Assistant Lecturers: Department Of Psychology x2

Aug. 18, 2023
Aug. 18, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist departmental activities like collecting data and analysing data.
  • Assisting in Innovation and Industrialisation of mental health programs.
  • Community Engagement on mental health activities.

Have the ability to teach at least two (2) of the following modules:

  • Introduction to Social Psychology.
  • Organisational Psychology.
  • Principles of Industrial Psychology.
  • Psychology and sports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc in Psychology.
  • Registered as a student Psychologist with AHPCZ.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. 

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Website

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

