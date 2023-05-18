Assistant Librarian Grade: P9 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Librarian.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acquisition of Library resources needed by Library users.

Organise all resources in the Library for easy access and retrieval.

Conduct user education.

Create and maintain Library database.

Disseminate information needed by Library patrons.

Do any other duties as assigned by the Librarian.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Library and Information Science or equivalent.

Computer literate and good research skills.

Excellent organisational skills.

Ability to work under minimum supervision.

Good time - management skills.

Understand use of online database.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to provide correct, accurate and dependable information.

Ethical, honest, reliable, competent, credible and responsible person.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023