Assistant Logistics Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Responsible for assisting the Logistics Officer in ensuring that there is coordination with drivers and liaising with the sales team to ensure that customer's product is delivered as agreed. The incumbent will also be responsible for carrying out administration duties for the logistics department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily communication and maintenance of accurate, detailed and updated version of Ready-Made Concrete (RMC) delivery calendar.

Preparing next days’ delivery schedule with full information of orders and communicate the same to management before the end of day.

Daily planning and coordinating with drivers as the day starts to ensure that they adhere to dispatch schedule and transportation routes for the transportation of concrete to customers.

Maintains accurate records of all logistics activities including keeping track of delivery notes, proper filing and sending them to accounts for invoice generation.

- Tracking all transit mixers on the tracking system and update on truck whereabout, loading and offloading position throughout the day

and report on any anomalies.

Updating all stakeholders of changes in schedule and communicate the updated schedule as soon as possible.

Maintaining the order book ensuring that it has all the required customer details.

Maintaining and updating the dispatch records book.

Maintaining an updated file of Proof of Delivery (POD) notes.

Generating quotations when required and generating sales orders for all payments done as soon as the payment reflects in the system.

Preparing and sharing delivery schedules with the production team so they can plan for the next day and ensure deliveries are on time as per customer specification.

- Coordinating with Batch Operator to ensure correct orders are loaded with correct grade and quantity for the customer.

Resolving any delivery issues and updating customers on any delays that may affect their operations.

Prepares excel sheets for deliveries, pending orders and schedules then update management on the same.

Checking with production if current raw materials inventory levels can sustain pending deliveries.

Maintaining full records of pumps and pipelines.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Diploma in Logistics Management or related.

At 3 years experience in similar or related position.

Highly computer literate with ability to use Car-Track tracking system.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel A MUST.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Good administration and reporting skills.

Ability to work under pressure to meet delivery deadlines.

Willing to work very early or late hours where necessary.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email updated CV stating the position being applied for on email subject to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 15 October 2024.