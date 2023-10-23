Assistant Manager Middle Office (Harare)
CBZ Bank Limited
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Assistant Manager Middle Office within the Bank Risk Management Division of CBZ Bank. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compile and comment on daily assets and liabilities report
- Calculate depositor concentration risk and patterns under top depositors.
- Compile key liquidity risk indicators and performance indicators for monitoring and reporting.
- Compile the daily currency position report showing adherence to prudential guidelines and revaluations.
- Compute average asset yield and weighted average cost of funds.
- Develop market risk VaR models.
- Running liquidity, interest rate and currency risk scenario analysis and stress tests.
- Cashflow forecasting and back testing.
- Reconcile front office trading and back-office positions.
- Carry out random audits on processes to verify if business is adhering to set standards, processes and policies.
- Ensure reconciliations are being done as per policy and all suspense accounts are operating as expected.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Banking, Risk Management, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations Research or Economics or related studies.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in Audit, Risk and or Relationship Management.
- At least 1 year experience in the development of risk models.
- Exposure to econometric modelling and scorecards.
- Understanding of Basel II and IFRS9 frameworks and credit risk in retail banking.
- Good conceptual, analytical, communication and organizational skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, send CV to: careers@cbz.co.zw
Deadline: 26 October 2023
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.
