Assistant Mechanic

Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Vehicle maintanance and repairs.

Inspect delivery trucks on return from deliveries and see if they are worth for duties.

Take reports from drivers and action on faults accordingly.

Qualifications and Experience

Age bellow 35 years.

5 O'level and above.

2-3 years working.

Experience as motor mechanics.

Certificate or diploma in motor mechanic.

Class 2 drivers licence and defensive.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: fchitemerere@chitaitai.com or fchihwai@chitaitai.com

Deadline: 09 May 2023