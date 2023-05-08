Assistant Mechanic

Job Description
Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Vehicle maintanance and repairs.
- Inspect delivery trucks on return from deliveries and see if they are worth for duties.
- Take reports from drivers and action on faults accordingly.
Qualifications and Experience
- Age bellow 35 years.
- 5 O'level and above.
- 2-3 years working.
- Experience as motor mechanics.
- Certificate or diploma in motor mechanic.
- Class 2 drivers licence and defensive.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs to: fchitemerere@chitaitai.com or fchihwai@chitaitai.com
Deadline: 09 May 2023