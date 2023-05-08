Pindula|
Chitaitai Chemicals

Assistant Mechanic

Chitaitai Chemicals
May. 09, 2023
Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Vehicle maintanance and repairs.
  • Inspect delivery trucks on return from deliveries and see if they are worth for duties.
  • Take reports from drivers and action on faults accordingly.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Age bellow 35 years.
  • 5 O'level and above.
  • 2-3 years working.
  • Experience as motor mechanics.
  • Certificate or diploma in motor mechanic.
  • Class 2 drivers licence and defensive.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: fchitemerere@chitaitai.com or fchihwai@chitaitai.com

Deadline: 09 May 2023

Chitaitai Chemicals

Chitaitai Chemicals is a privately owned company which is a manufacturer and supplier of household detergent and other related chemicals.

