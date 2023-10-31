Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Assistant Mechanic (Harare)

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Nov. 13, 2023
Job Description

To install, repair and replace mechanical parts in automobiles.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Service/ repair vehicles under the supervision of the Mechanic by changing/fitting the necessary components.
  • Check the performance of vehicles by inspections and test drives.
  • Perform safety inspections on vehicles and equipment; performs routine repair work for supervisor.
  • Perform a variety of operations and maintenance duties which involve working with combustibles, asbestos or other hazardous materials and may require the appropriate use of safety equipment and disposal procedures.
  • Clean vehicles (engine, body) after services/ repairs.
  • Clean workshop.
  • Maintain SHEQ standards in line with industry requirements.
  • Perform any other duties as assigned by the Mechanic/ Workshop Foreman.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 O 'Level Subjects including Maths/Accounts and English.
  • Two 2 A Level Passes or equivalent.
  • Semi-Skilled Artisan (Class 2 Motor Mechanic).
  • At least 2 years' experience in a similar field.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources

Zimbabwe National Road Administration

489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,

Highlands, Harare Or send via email to: 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw

IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276

Deadline:13 November 2023 @4:30pm

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.

