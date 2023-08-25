Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Assistant Officer Manager-ICT
Job Description
Homelink group which has interests in financial services and property development is offering a challenging unique career opportunity to a highly talented, self-driven and result-oriented individual to take up the role of Assistant Officer-Programming. Successful candidate will be reporting to the Assistant Officer Manager-ICT.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborate with manangement, users, service providers to produce software designs and software programmes to meet requirements.
- Formulate program specifications and basic prototypes.
- Transform software designs and specifications into high functioning code in the appropriate languange.
- Intergrate various business applications to interface.
- Provide software solutions to address user requests.
- Test code periodically to make sure it produces the desirable results and perfom debugging when necessary.
- Perfom upgrades to make software and system more secure and efficient.
- Collaborate with various department and system providers in provisioning user support.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc/BA in Computers Science, Sofrtware Engineering or relevent descipline.
- Minimum of 2 years in similar work experience.
- Related professional qualification.
Skills & Competencies:
- Proven experience as a programmer or relevant role.
- Ability to program in languages such as [C++; Java (J2EE); XLM; PHP; Python etc].
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework [JSF; Wicket; GWT and Spring MVC].
- Excellent knowledge of programming within relational database SQL; MYSQL and Oracle.
- Detail-oriented and excellent concentration ability.
- An analytical mindset and critical thinking.
- Demostrable ability to discover and fix errors in a code.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their CVs to: fsvacancies@homelink.co.zw
OR Hand deliver to: 4th Floor Hardwicke House, 72-74 Samora Machel Ave, Harare
