Assistant Operator (Feed Plant)

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The UZ Agro Industrial Park is seeking skilled Machine Operators to set up, maintain and operate food related machinery. The successful candidates will ensure the interminable and efficient running of production. The Operator must be reliable and be able to work with attention to detail and observing safety standards. On the job training is provided for candidates willing to improve and learn. A good team spirit is a must since all tasks will require close collaboration with co- workers. The goal will be to ensure that production procedures will be carried out smoothly to maximize efficiency and profits.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing machines for operations and reports malfunctions to the Maintenance Department.

Loading materials into their respective machines.

Monitoring machine performance and identifying any arising malfunctions.

Identifying any quality issues within work in progress or raw materials in order to reduce defects.

Following SOPs/best practices to maintain line throughput efficiencies.

Keeping records of approved and defective units or final products and maintaining machine activity logs.

Maintaining a good housekeeping culture within the workplace.

Communicating all line stoppages and problems with the Production Supervisor.

Identifying all hazards before, during and after work so as to promote safe working environments.

Performing basic machine maintenance during operation so as to keep machines in good working order and ensure continuous production is achieved.

Any other duties as may be assigned by their supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A National Diploma (ND) in Electrical Engineering or a related field.

At least 2 years post qualification experience in a fast pace food production facility is desired.

Working knowledge of diverse high-speed line operating machinery is an added advantage.

An appreciation of health and safety regulations at an intermediate level is a must.

Ability to multitask and possess good teamwork and communication skills.

Physical stamina, strength and must be able to work on shifts.

Ability to interpret production schedules and execute instructions with precision.

Ability to meet targets and deadlines is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023