Assistant Procurement Officer

Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Reporting to: Procurement Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Procurerneei Officer with the acquisition of quotations, correspondence and evaluations of all requiments in strict accordance with the leading procurement practices.
- Assisting in maintaining appropriate records to ensure that the procurement process, decision and contractual agreements are accurately documented for accountability and audit processes.
- Following up with suppliers to ensure speedy deliveries of ordered goods and reporting of all outstanding deliveries to the Procurement Officer.
- Maintaining and monitoring procurement inventory.
- Supporting user departments with quotations and specifications.
- Review of source documents for completeness.
- Preparation of purchase orders Maintaining and updating the procurement databases.
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma (ND) in Purchasing and Supply.
- Membership to a professional body such as Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS).
- 30 years and below.
- Athorough understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal of PublicAssets.
Act and other relevant statutes:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to communicate at all levels.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).
Deadline: 16 June 2023