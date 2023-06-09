Assistant Procurement Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.

Reporting to: Procurement Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Procurerneei Officer with the acquisition of quotations, correspondence and evaluations of all requiments in strict accordance with the leading procurement practices.

Assisting in maintaining appropriate records to ensure that the procurement process, decision and contractual agreements are accurately documented for accountability and audit processes.

Following up with suppliers to ensure speedy deliveries of ordered goods and reporting of all outstanding deliveries to the Procurement Officer.

Maintaining and monitoring procurement inventory.

Supporting user departments with quotations and specifications.

Review of source documents for completeness.

Preparation of purchase orders Maintaining and updating the procurement databases.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma (ND) in Purchasing and Supply.

Membership to a professional body such as Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS).

30 years and below.

Athorough understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal of PublicAssets.

Act and other relevant statutes:

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com

OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).

Deadline: 16 June 2023