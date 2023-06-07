Job Description

INTERNAL AUDIT SECTION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

The Assistant Risk Officer is responsible for conducting risk management operations of the University, to include the integration of risk concepts into strategic planning, and risk identification and mitigation activities:

Duties and Responsibilities

Undertake a comprehensive risk assessment for all University departments.

Champion the compilation and review of University’s Strategic Risk register.

Supervise the filing of insurance claims, monitor progress and verify that payments have been done.

Quantify risk limits.

Recommend plans to mitigate risks

Liaise with the Safety Officer on all issues pertaining to risk inherent in Occupational Health and Safety.

Monitor the progress of risk mitigation activities.

Compile quarterly risk management reports

Communicate to key stakeholders regarding the risk profile of the University.

Evaluate and monitor risk management strategies identified within the organisation.

Maintain and update accidents register.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in any of the following: Banking and Finance/ Risk Management/ Insurance and Risk Management.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Must have a high level of written and oral communication skills as well as strong knowledge of business processes.

Strong analytical skills and ability to effectively prioritise and coordinate multiple tasks simultaneously

Strong ability to work effectively in a team and to communicate verbally and in writing with both external and internal customers.

Ability to work independently to produce desired results.

At least (one) 1 year experience in risk management position.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023