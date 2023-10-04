Assistant Risk Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Risk Officer is responsible for conducting risk management operations of the University, to include the integration of risk concepts into strategic planning, and risk identification and mitigation activities:

Undertake a comprehensive risk assessment for all University departments.

Formulate and recommend risk mitigation plans, policies and protocols.

Champion the compilation and review of University’s Strategic Risk register.

Designing the risk Matrix for the University.

Supervise the filing of insurance claims, monitor progress and verify that payments have been done.

Quantify risk limits.

Recommend plans to mitigate risks.

Liaise with the Safety Officer on all issues pertaining to risk inherent in Occupational Health and Safety.

Monitor the progress of risk mitigation activities.

Compile quarterly risk management reports.

Communicate to key stakeholders regarding the risk profile of the University.

Evaluate and monitor risk management strategies identified within the organisation.

Maintain and update accidents register.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in any of the following: Risk Management and Insurance/Banking and Finance/ Finance/Economics.

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Must have a high level of written and oral communication skills as well as strong knowledge of business processes.

Strong analytical skills and ability to effectively prioritise and coordinate multiple tasks simultaneously.

Strong ability to work effectively in a team and to communicate verbally and in writing with both external and internal customers.

Ability to work independently to produce desired results.

At least one (1) year experience in a risk management environment.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: