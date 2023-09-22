Assistant Shelter Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees the operations of Musasa shelters around Zimbabwe guided by the Standard Operating procedures.

Ensures that Shelter Administrators welcome new clients to lookout, informing clients of the aid available and making clients comfortable through methods such as providing support, supervision, food, clothing and shelter.

Provides assistance to Shelter Administrators through methods such as identifying and sharing information on a variety of lookout or external community Musasa resources including services providing: housing, meals, health, treatment, legal and financial needs.

Documents Shelter Administrators’ activities and resources used based on client disclosure and worker provided information.

Follows up on immediate Shelter Administrator crisis by performing duties such notifying emergency services, identifying support and service agencies or groups.

Completes and maintains related manual and computerized records and documentation by performing duties such as documenting interactions with Shelter Administrators, maintaining statistical data, completing individual files, medication charts and accounting forms.

Participates as a team member with other staff to ensure a safe and caring environment by performing duties such as responding to emergencies and supporting others through methods such as sharing knowledge and information.

Ensures that Shelter Administrators are able to observe clients and their environments to ensure the safety of clients and the premises by performing duties such as reporting unsafe conditions, incidents and/or behaviours, interacting with clients including observing client behaviour, investigating disturbances, dealing with client emergencies in accordance with guidelines and reporting incidents to appropriate staff or authorities.

Defuses volatile situations through methods such as non-violent crisis intervention techniques. Records observations for communication to other staff.

Assists in providing orientation to new employees or students by performing duties such as familiarizing individuals with the policies and procedures or equipment of the facility and/or work area and demonstrating work procedures.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Degree Development Studies, Social Work, Psychology or any related social science degree/diploma.

An additional qualification in Social Work and or certificates in Counselling would be an added advantage.

At least 2-years experience in a similar role; Ability to use Microsoft Office.

Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.

Ability to work well with partners in the consortium.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw.

Safeguarding Commitment: Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.