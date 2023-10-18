Assistant Technician (Mechanical)
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working under the supervision of the Technician.
- Filling of job cards for all tasks undertaken.
- Performing general checks and adjustments on vehicles.
- Adhering to a planned maintenance schedule for vehicles.
- Maintaining a clean working environment.
- Complying with workshop safety regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics
- National Certificate/ Diploma in Motor Mechanics
- Skilled Worker Class Two Certificate
- Should have at least 3 years post qualification experience
- Be of mature disposition
- Possession of a clean Class Two (2) Driver’s Licence will be an added advantage.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939, Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Contacted.
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.