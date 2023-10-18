Assistant Technician (Mechanical)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Working under the supervision of the Technician.

Filling of job cards for all tasks undertaken.

Performing general checks and adjustments on vehicles.

Adhering to a planned maintenance schedule for vehicles.

Maintaining a clean working environment.

Complying with workshop safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics

National Certificate/ Diploma in Motor Mechanics

Skilled Worker Class Two Certificate

Should have at least 3 years post qualification experience

Be of mature disposition

Possession of a clean Class Two (2) Driver’s Licence will be an added advantage.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: