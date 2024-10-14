Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Assistant Web Analyst: ICT Section (Grade 8)

City of Bulawayo
Oct. 08, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experrienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Administers and Upgrades Council Website.
  • Scans continuously the environment for new technologies and suggest possible upgrades on the website.
  • Provides reliable internet services regularly.
  • Collaborates with service providers at implementation stage.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma in Computer Science or equivalent.
  • A clean class 4 driver’s licence.
  • At least 4 years experience in a similar work environment.

The Package:

  • The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising of a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Senior Administrative Officer, Business Intelligence and Support Analyst, Net Work Analyst, Cyber Security Analyst, Communication Engineer, Assistant Systems Analyst, Network Technician, Technician, or Assistant Web Analyst” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Document (ID) and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

Not later than Monday, 14 October 2024 

NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.





Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

