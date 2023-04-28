Assitant/ Senior Assistant Librarian- Digital Content (Library Department)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing a maintained Institutional Repository of electronic information in a greater visibility and accessibility format.

Day-to-day management of library digital content and ensuring that it is meeting the needs of the University community.

Maintaining metadata and data standards across all digital library systems.

Providing standard indexing services to all digital libraries systems.

Assisting in the effective management of Library computer hardware, equipment and software installations and operations.

Assisting in the administration of the Library Digital Support Office.

Providing expert knowledge about information sources and services in your particular field and responding to reference requests.

Providing targeted research assistance to School students and staff, including continuous Library Instructions.

Planning and building a useful and balanced collection of library materials of subject-specific resources in all formats.

Keeping a maintained database of School's teaching and research areas and ensuring that the library collection matches their needs.

Furthering knowledge of the subject area and the department, including their research needs, and utilising existing or new knowledge and tools to accomplish these needs; and

Developing collaborative open access/ science networks that foster transparency and accessibility of knowledge.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a first degree in Library and Information Sciences or equivalent plus four (4) years post-qualification experience or a Master’s degree in Library and Information Sciences or equivalent plus two (2) years post-qualification experience.

Practical knowledge of digital library systems would be an added advantage.

In addition, applicants must have five (5) Ordinary level passes, including the English Language.

Applicants should have a flexible attitude, mature, reliable, responsible, ability to perform under pressure, commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=97

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023