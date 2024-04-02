Pindula|Search Pindula
Attachee: IT Department (Harare)

Apr. 09, 2024
Job Description

Looking for a student for attachment in the IT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work related learning in the IT Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards relevant qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications and CVs to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw

Deadline: 09 April 2024

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is a gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the presentation and conservation of Zimbabwe's contemporary art and visual heritage. The gallery is an international showplace for Zimbabwean visual arts, officially opened in July 1957.

