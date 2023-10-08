Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Attachee: Procurement & Stores (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Oct. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We seek to engage a Procurement attachee to join our team in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must be studying towards a degree in Procurement or Supply chain management.
  • A minimum of 5 O level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Good moral and ethical values.
  • Ability of work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates may send their detailed CVs to: fmhlanga@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Accounting Student Intern (Marondera)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

DREAMS Administration Intern (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Braford Investments
Braford Investments

Attachment: Marketing x2 & Accounts x1 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Telco
Telco

Billing Student Attachee (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback