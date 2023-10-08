Attachee: Procurement & Stores (Bulawayo)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a Procurement attachee to join our team in Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be studying towards a degree in Procurement or Supply chain management.
- A minimum of 5 O level passes including Mathematics and English.
- Good moral and ethical values.
- Ability of work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates may send their detailed CVs to: fmhlanga@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Browse Jobs
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Accounting Student Intern (Marondera)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
DREAMS Administration Intern (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Braford Investments
Attachment: Marketing x2 & Accounts x1 (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Telco
Billing Student Attachee (Harare)
Deadline: