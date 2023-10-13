Attachee: Sales and Marketing (Harare)
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Job Description
Looking for a student for attachment in the Sales and Marketing Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work related learning in the Sales and Marketing Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards relevant qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit applications and CVs to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw
Deadline: 20 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is a gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the presentation and conservation of Zimbabwe's contemporary art and visual heritage. The gallery is an international showplace for Zimbabwean visual arts, officially opened in July 1957.
Related Jobs
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Attachee: Procurement (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)
Deadline:
Grand Auto
Motor Mechanics Attaches (Harare)
Deadline:
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Attachee: Procurement & Stores (Bulawayo)
Deadline: