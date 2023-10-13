Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee: Sales and Marketing (Harare)

National Gallery of Zimbabwe
Oct. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Looking for a student for attachment in the Sales and Marketing Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work related learning in the Sales and Marketing Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards relevant qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications and CVs to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National Gallery of Zimbabwe

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is a gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the presentation and conservation of Zimbabwe's contemporary art and visual heritage. The gallery is an international showplace for Zimbabwean visual arts, officially opened in July 1957.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National Gallery of Zimbabwe
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee: Procurement (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)

Deadline:
Grand Auto
Grand Auto

Motor Mechanics Attaches (Harare)

Deadline:
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Attachee: Procurement & Stores (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback