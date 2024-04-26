Pindula|Search Pindula
Attachee: Sales and Marketing (Harare)

National Gallery of Zimbabwe
May. 02, 2024
Job Description

Looking for a student for attachment in the Sales and Marketing Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work related learning in the Sales and Marketing Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards relevant qualification from any College or University in Zimbabwe.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications and CVs to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw

Deadline: 02 May 2024

National Gallery of Zimbabwe

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is a gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the presentation and conservation of Zimbabwe's contemporary art and visual heritage. The gallery is an international showplace for Zimbabwean visual arts, officially opened in July 1957.

