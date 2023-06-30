Attachees (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for attachees to join in the following departments:

Warehouse and Logistics.

Production.

Technical.

SHEQ.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in the following fields:

Supply Chain.

Geography and Environmental studies.

Applied Chemistry/ Chemical Engineering.

Industrial and Manufacturing.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at Nash Paint Inc Head Office between 1030 to 1130 hours.