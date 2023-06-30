Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Paints

Attachees (Harare)

Nash Paints
Jul. 04, 2023
Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for attachees to join in the following departments:

  • Warehouse and Logistics.
  • Production.
  • Technical.
  • SHEQ.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in the following fields:

  • Supply Chain.
  • Geography and Environmental studies.
  • Applied Chemistry/ Chemical Engineering.
  • Industrial and Manufacturing.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at Nash Paint Inc Head Office between 1030 to 1130 hours.

Deadline: 04 July 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

