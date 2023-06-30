Attachees (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints Inc is looking for attachees to join in the following departments:
- Warehouse and Logistics.
- Production.
- Technical.
- SHEQ.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
Degree/ Diploma in the following fields:
- Supply Chain.
- Geography and Environmental studies.
- Applied Chemistry/ Chemical Engineering.
- Industrial and Manufacturing.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV in person at Nash Paint Inc Head Office between 1030 to 1130 hours.
Deadline: 04 July 2023
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
