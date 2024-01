Attachees (Harare)

Job Description

A well-established company in contract mining seeks to consider suitable candidates who seek internship in the following areas:

Mining Engineering x1

Human Resources Management x1

Accounting x1

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying Towards Relevant qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit applications with certified copies of ID, academic and professional certificates and CVs to: recruitments@rammining.co.zw

Deadline: 24 January 2024