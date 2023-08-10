Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Attachees (Harare)
Silo Food Industries
Job Description
We are looking for Students/ attaches for:
- HR,
- SHEQ,
- Electrical and
- Food Science
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter.
Deadline: 17 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Silo Food Industries
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Telco
Stores and Purchasing Attachee (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Registry Student Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2
Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Economics Student Attache (Harare)
Deadline: