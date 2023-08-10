Attachees (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for Students/ attaches for:

HR,

SHEQ,

Electrical and

Food Science

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter.

Deadline: 17 August 2023