Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Silo Food Industries

Attachees (Harare)

Silo Food Industries
Aug. 17, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are looking for Students/ attaches for:

  • HR,
  • SHEQ,
  • Electrical and
  • Food Science

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter.

Deadline: 17 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Silo Food Industries

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Telco
Telco

Stores and Purchasing Attachee (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Registry Student Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Wildlife and Natural Resources Management Interns x2

Deadline:
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)

Economics Student Attache (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback