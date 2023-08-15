Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Attachees: Hospitality (Harare)

Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Aug. 18, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the above mentioned discipline.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a Diploma in Hospitality or Catering Services.
  • Studying towards a Diploma/ Certificate in Culinary Arts or Professional cookery.
  • Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.
  • Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Computer literacy an added advantage.
  • Self-motivated.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should email their applications to: ziparecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.

