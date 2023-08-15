Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Attachees: Hospitality (Harare)
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the above mentioned discipline.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Diploma in Hospitality or Catering Services.
- Studying towards a Diploma/ Certificate in Culinary Arts or Professional cookery.
- Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.
- Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Computer literacy an added advantage.
- Self-motivated.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should email their applications to: ziparecruit@gmail.com
Deadline: 18 August 2023
ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.
