Attachees: Secretarial (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the above mentioned discipline.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Secretarial Diploma.

Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.

Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.

Excellent communication skills.

Computer literacy an added advantage.

Self-motivated.

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should email their applications to: ziparecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 18 August 2023