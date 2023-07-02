Attachees: Work Related Learning

Job Description

Victoria Foods (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from vibrant and energetic students pursuing undergraduate degrees in the following disciplines:

Food Science.

Sales and Marketing/ Business Management.

Accounting.

Information, Communication and Technology.

Mechanical Engineering (Gweru and Harare).

Duties and Responsibilities

Will be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards any of the specified programs.

Minimum of 5 O’ levels including English and Mathematics.

Attachment letter from University or College.

Good communication skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw

NB: Include the discipline/ field applied for in the subject field.

Feedback