Attachees: Work Related Learning

Job Description
Victoria Foods (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from vibrant and energetic students pursuing undergraduate degrees in the following disciplines:
- Food Science.
- Sales and Marketing/ Business Management.
- Accounting.
- Information, Communication and Technology.
- Mechanical Engineering (Gweru and Harare).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Will be advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards any of the specified programs.
- Minimum of 5 O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
- Attachment letter from University or College.
- Good communication skills.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw
NB: Include the discipline/ field applied for in the subject field.
Deadline: 22 June 2023
Victoria Foods
