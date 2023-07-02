Pindula|
Victoria Foods

Attachees: Work Related Learning

Victoria Foods
Jun. 22, 2023
Job Description

Victoria Foods (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from vibrant and energetic students pursuing undergraduate degrees in the following disciplines:

  • Food Science.
  • Sales and Marketing/ Business Management.
  • Accounting.
  • Information, Communication and Technology.
  • Mechanical Engineering (Gweru and Harare).

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Will be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards any of the specified programs.
  • Minimum of 5 O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Attachment letter from University or College.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw

NB: Include the discipline/ field applied for in the subject field.

Deadline: 22 June 2023

Victoria Foods

.

Attachees

Deadline:

Feedback