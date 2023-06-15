Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019. ZCHPC is hiring students on attachment in the following areas:

Human Resources x1

Accounting x1

Administration/procurement x1

Information Technology x2

Engineering x2

Life Sciences x1

Geospatial, Space And Earth Sciences x1

Artificial Intelligence And Big Data x1

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards relevant qualification with a recognized institution.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to use own initiative.

Friendly and well groomed.

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director

