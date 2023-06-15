Job Description
The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019. ZCHPC is hiring students on attachment in the following areas:
- Human Resources x1
- Accounting x1
- Administration/procurement x1
- Information Technology x2
- Engineering x2
- Life Sciences x1
- Geospatial, Space And Earth Sciences x1
- Artificial Intelligence And Big Data x1
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards relevant qualification with a recognized institution.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to use own initiative.
- Friendly and well groomed.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below:
The Director
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing
High Performance Computing Centre Building
University of Zimbabwe
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
or email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.
Deadline: 02 July 2023
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
.