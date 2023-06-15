Pindula|
Attachees

Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Jul. 02, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019. ZCHPC is hiring students on attachment in the following areas:

  • Human Resources  x1
  • Accounting  x1
  • Administration/procurement  x1
  • Information Technology  x2
  • Engineering  x2
  • Life Sciences x1
  • Geospatial, Space And Earth Sciences  x1
  • Artificial Intelligence And Big Data  x1

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards relevant qualification with a recognized institution.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to use own initiative.
  • Friendly and well groomed.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director

​​Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing

High Performance Computing Centre Building

University of Zimbabwe

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant,

HARARE

Zimbabwe

or email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.

Deadline: 02 July 2023

