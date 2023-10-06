Pindula|Search Pindula
Braford Investments

Attachment: Marketing x2 & Accounts x1 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Braford Investments
Oct. 10, 2023
Job Description

Marketing interns needed are two (1 for Bulawayo and 1 for Harare). One should stay in city where position is then Accounting intern is for Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Marketing

  • Sales and marketing duties including handling customer queries, invoicing, selling , advertising etc.

Accounting and Admin

  • Administration of payments.
  • Recons banks ,debtors and creditors.
  • Stock control.
  • Data entry.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a bachelors degree in respective field.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV in pdf form to: salesagents2016@gmail.com, Include post applied for and City in Subject.

Deadline: 10 October 2023

Braford Investments

Website
+263-242-446446
sales@braford.co.zw

Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.

