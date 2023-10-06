Attachment: Marketing x2 & Accounts x1 (Harare & Bulawayo)
Braford Investments
Job Description
Marketing interns needed are two (1 for Bulawayo and 1 for Harare). One should stay in city where position is then Accounting intern is for Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
Marketing
- Sales and marketing duties including handling customer queries, invoicing, selling , advertising etc.
Accounting and Admin
- Administration of payments.
- Recons banks ,debtors and creditors.
- Stock control.
- Data entry.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a bachelors degree in respective field.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV in pdf form to: salesagents2016@gmail.com, Include post applied for and City in Subject.
Deadline: 10 October 2023
Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.
