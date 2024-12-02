Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Attachment Student Leaner - Banking & Finance (Beitbridge)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Dec. 06, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and expereinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Business Administration Honours: Finance And Banking.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press

Finance Attachee x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
WWF Zimbabwe
WWF Zimbabwe

Communications and Knowledge Management Intern (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback