Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Attachment Students (Marondera)

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Jan. 19, 2024
Job Description

Attachees wanted In the following disciplines

  • Architecture ×1
  • Civil/Construction Engineering ×1
  • Electrical Engineering Artisan ×1
  • Stores and administration clerk ×1
  • Building Technology ×2

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying Towards Relevant Qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV ,attachment letter and results as a single pdf file to: ezindove@muast.ac.zw

Deadline: 19 January 2024

The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera

Web: https://muast.ac.zw/

