Attachment Students (Marondera)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Job Description
Attachees wanted In the following disciplines
- Architecture ×1
- Civil/Construction Engineering ×1
- Electrical Engineering Artisan ×1
- Stores and administration clerk ×1
- Building Technology ×2
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying Towards Relevant Qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV ,attachment letter and results as a single pdf file to: ezindove@muast.ac.zw
Deadline: 19 January 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Browse Jobs
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/
Related Jobs
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Student Interns HR & ICT (Harare)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Marketing student on attachment (Harare & Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Traverze Travel
Marketing Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Marketing Attachee ( Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Interns: January 2024
Deadline:
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Finance Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Interns: January 2024
Deadline: