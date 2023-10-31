Pindula|Search Pindula
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Audit Assistant

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Nov. 03, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performing combinations of routine calculations and verifications on primary financial data.
  • Checking figures, postings and documents for correct entry, mathematical accuracy and proper coding.
  • Recording, storing and analyzing financial information.
  • Comparing computer print outs to the manually maintained records.
  • Compiling statistical, financial, accounting and auditing tables pertaining to areas that will be under audit review.
  • Classifying and recording numerical and financial data.
  • Performing any other relevant duties that may be assigned by Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least 5 Ordinary level passes including English Language and Mathematics a Higher National Diploma in Accounting/Accounting diploma or a full professional qualification such as CIS; CPA; ACCA or CIMA.
  • At least one year working experience in an accounting or auditing environment is a requirement.
  • Applicants should possess good oral and written communication skills, be computer literate, ability to work in a team, to quickly grasp concepts and ability to work with deadlines and without close supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and dates of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources 

Chinhoyi University of Technology,

Private Bag 7724, 

Chinhoyi

Telephone No: 0267-2129454 or 02671-2125293

NB: Applications that do not comply with the requirements will be disqualified. 

Deadline: 03 November 2023

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Chinhoyi University of Technology is an educational institution whose mandate is teaching, learning and research as well as community service. It awards diplomas and degrees for varying subjects or programmes which have a technological bias. Chinhoyi University of Technology also known as CUT was established by an Act by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on 10 December 2001. It is located in the town of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West about 120 km from Harare towards Lake Kariba and the Zambian border.

