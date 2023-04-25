Pindula
Norton Town Council

Audit Assistant (Grade: 10)

Norton Town Council
Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Internal Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting the Internal Auditor in carrying out assignments on the annual Internal Audit Plan in accordance with accepted auditing standards.
  • Assisting the Internal Auditor in monitoring and preparing year end stocktake.
  • Translating the organisation's annual audit plans into action within defined time parameters, specific audit interventions and executing internal audit tasks with minimal supervision.
  • Contributing to the internal audit function by identifying risks associated with business objectives and evaluating the controls in place to mitigate such risks with a view of improving risk management processes.
  • Evaluating compliance of staff on policies, procedures and processes to ensure that appropriate levels of compliance are maintained.
  • Assisting the Internal Auditor in reporting audit findings and making recommendations improving operations and reducing costs.
  • Records management - safe keeping of audit working papers.
  • Providing the Audit section with secretarial services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a relevant diploma from a recognized institution.
  • Possession of a professional qualification e.g ACCA,CIMA will be an added advantage.
  • Minimum of three (3) years working experience in a local authority.
  • High level computer literacy skills.
  • Strong analytical skills for analyzing, interpreting and evaluating data.
  • Sound verbal communication and report writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send six clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. All applications must include six certified copies of academic and professional certificates accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (six copies) to be submitted & addressed to; 

The Acting Town Secretary

Norton Town Council

208 Galloway Road

P. Bag 904

Norton 

NB: Please note that this is a re-advertisement, so we encourage that those who applied to our last advert to re-apply 

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Norton Town Council

Norton Town Council is an urban local authority established by S. I. 75 of 1994 and is situated 40km West of Harare. The council is made up of 13 wards represented by each councillors.

