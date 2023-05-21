Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above post which has arisen within the Internal Audit Section. The Audit Assistant reports to the Internal Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Internal Auditor in determining internal audit scope and developing risk-based annual audit plans.

Performing the full audit cycle.

Performing follow-up procedures to monitor timely implementation of management's corrective actions.

Conducting special investigations when the need arises.

Preparing clear, concise, accurate and detailed internal audit reports.

Managing audits within time and budget allocations to ensure timely use of resources.

Evaluating compliance on policies, procedures and processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Auditing.

At least part B ACCA or equivalent.

Experience working in a Local Authority would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of PROMUN will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through, post or hand delivery to the undersigned.

ACTING TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17

RUSAPE

Deadline: 05 June 2023