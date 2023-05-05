Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Audit Clerk x3

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
May. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post mainly responsible for planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits.
  • Responsible for auditing of daily takings, banking, petty cash, payments, reconciliations, payrolls, campaigns, programs, projects, receipts, stocks, assets, bank accounts.
  • Examine adequacy and effectiveness of information systems and financial controls.
  • Creating audit programs for new business units, departments, branches, services.
  • Follow-up procedures to monitor compliance and implementation of resolutions.
  • Provide advisory and consulting services to the company’s management and staff.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a Degree in Accounting, or Articles or Full ACCA, CIMA, CA, CIS.
  • Ability to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
  • Any previous practical experience as Auditor is an added advantage.
  • Possession of a driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

Related Jobs

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Cashier (Bulawayo Auctioneers)

Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Auditors

Deadline:
deVere Group
deVere Group

Financial Advisor

Deadline:
Greenfield Primary School
Greenfield Primary School

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Clinic Clerk

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Treasurer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More