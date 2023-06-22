Audit/ Finance/ HR -Student on Attachment

Job Description

The successful candidates based at ZIMSEC Mount Pleasant Head Offices – Harare, will undergo a period of twelve (12) months of Work-Related Learning where they will be exposed to the practical aspects of their disciplines.

Duties and Responsibilities

A structured Work-Related Learning programme will be availed to the successful candidate.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Bachelors` Degree/ Diploma in Audit/ Finance/ Accounting or any related qualification.

Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.

Competencies and Attributes:

High integrity.

Computer literacy.

Attention to detail.

Enthusiasm, innovation and creativity.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Logical & adaptive mind-set.

Willing to learn.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw

