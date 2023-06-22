Audit/ Finance/ HR -Student on Attachment

Job Description
The successful candidates based at ZIMSEC Mount Pleasant Head Offices – Harare, will undergo a period of twelve (12) months of Work-Related Learning where they will be exposed to the practical aspects of their disciplines.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A structured Work-Related Learning programme will be availed to the successful candidate.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Bachelors` Degree/ Diploma in Audit/ Finance/ Accounting or any related qualification.
- Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.
Competencies and Attributes:
- High integrity.
- Computer literacy.
- Attention to detail.
- Enthusiasm, innovation and creativity.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Logical & adaptive mind-set.
- Willing to learn.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw
Applications should be addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital.
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
Head Office Examination Centre
Upper East Road, Mount Pleasant
P.O. BOX CY1464, Causeway
Harare
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) is an autonomous parastatal under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is an internationally accredited examinations board. ZIMSEC is an examinations board responsible for assessment, evaluation and documentation of the academic readiness, learning progress, and skill acquisition of students at primary and secondary school levels in Zimbabwe.