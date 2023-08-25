Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Audit Interns x2 (Matopo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned positions based at Corporate Centre and Matopo Regional Office. The incumbent will report to the Auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participates in carrying out routine audits as planned by the Auditor.
- Participates in carrying out Special Audits as assigned by the Auditor.
- Produces reports for assigned tasks as required by the Auditing Standards.
- Evaluates, assesses possible risks and provides action plan to minimize occurrence.
- Participates in any Internal Audit activities under the supervision of Internal Auditors.
- Participates in conducting other risk based audits.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Auditing/Accounting.
- Excellent communication skills/ presentation skills.
- Meticulous attention to detail.
- A keen interest in the financial systems.
- Ability to work to deadlines under pressure.
- Ability to work in a team.
- Strong IT skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications, detailed CVs together with scanned educational certificates to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw