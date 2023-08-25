Audit Interns x2 (Matopo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned positions based at Corporate Centre and Matopo Regional Office. The incumbent will report to the Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in carrying out routine audits as planned by the Auditor.

Participates in carrying out Special Audits as assigned by the Auditor.

Produces reports for assigned tasks as required by the Auditing Standards.

Evaluates, assesses possible risks and provides action plan to minimize occurrence.

Participates in any Internal Audit activities under the supervision of Internal Auditors.

Participates in conducting other risk based audits.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Auditing/Accounting.

Excellent communication skills/ presentation skills.

Meticulous attention to detail.

A keen interest in the financial systems.

Ability to work to deadlines under pressure.

Ability to work in a team.

Strong IT skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications, detailed CVs together with scanned educational certificates to:

The Human Resources Manager