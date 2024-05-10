Auditor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mnentioned position which have arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Reports to: Deputy Director of Audit
Duties and Responsibilities
Audit Planning and Execution:
- Assess financial risk, financial reporting and accounting transactions processes and controls.
- Undertake risk assessment, analysis and propose mitigation measures through an understanding of the entity and its environment.
- Prepare audit files with all required documentation.
- Prepare lead schedules and compute materiality levels of audited entities.
Audit Verifications:
- The Auditor will be responsible for carrying out audits with the assigned team in a timely and accurate manner.
- Obtain sufficient and reliable information through inspection, observation, inquiries, and confirmation to provide a reasonable basis for an opinion regarding the activity of organisation under examination.
- Perform audit tests on the various components like expenditure, procurement, and revenue flows from government projects and programs in the respective field of audit.
- Assist in the development of verification schedules with the audited institutions.
- Carry out audit verifications and draft verification reports.
Audit Reporting:
- Prepare draft audit opinion and respective proposed corrective and preventative actions for an audit carried out.
- Prepare draft management letters that meet the requirements of the OAG and international standards.
- Attend entry and exit meetings for audit assignments.
- Document management responses, resolutions and minutes from entry and exit meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- An Accounting/ Auditing Degree.
- Plus, part professional qualifications such as ACCA, CPA or CTA Level 2.
- Must be 35 years and below.
Attributes/skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Team Player.
- Strong analytical skills.
- High moral character and integrity.
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com
or hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street) not later than 17 May, 2024.
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw