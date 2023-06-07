Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Reports to: Deputy Director of Audit.
Duties and Responsibilities
Audit Planning and Execution:
- Assess financial risk, financial reporting and accounting transactions processes an controls.
- Undertake risk assessment, analysis and propose mitigation measures through an understanding of the entity and its environment.
- Prepare audit files with all required documentation.
- Prepare lead schedules and compute materiality levels of audited entities.
Audit Verifications:
- The Auditor will be responsible for carrying out audits with the assigned team in timely and accurate manner.
- Obtain sufficient and reliable information through inspection, observation, inquiries and confirmation to provide a reasonable basis for an opinion regarding the activity of organisation under examination.
- Perform audit tests on the various components like expenditure, procurement, ar revenue flows from government projects and programs in the respective field audit.
- Assist in the development of verification schedules with the audited institutions.
- Carry out audit verifications and draft verification reports.
Audit Reporting:
- Prepare draft audit opinion and respective proposed corrective and preventative actions for an audit carried out.
- Prepare draft management letters that meet the requirements of the OAG and international standards.
- Attend entry and exit meetings for audit assignments.
- Document management responses, resolutions and minutes from entry and e; meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- An Accounting/ Auditing Degree.
- Plus, part professional qualifications such as ACCA, CPA, CTA, ICAZ or CISA.
- 35 years and below.
Attributes/ skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Interpersonal skills.
- Team Player.
- Strong analytical skills.
- High moral character and integrity.
Other
How to Apply
If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).
Deadline: 16 June 2023