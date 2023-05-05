Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. Planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits, doing the full audit cycle. (Harare x2, Bulawayo x2)

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and execution of regulatory, financial, and operational audits.

Assess compliance with regulations, requirements, standards, and policies.

Auditing daily takings, banking, petty cash, payments, reconciliations, payrolls, campaigns, programs, projects, receipts, stocks, assets, bank accounts.

Examine adequacy and effectiveness of information systems and financial controls.

Creating audit programs for new business units, departments, branches, services.

Lead or facilitate meetings to discuss audit findings and consulting services.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Degree in Accounting / Audit or Articles.

3 Years experience in Auditing in a high-paced organization.

Relevant Professional Qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CA, ICSAZ is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Computers and PASTEL latest versions is essential.

Possession of a driver’s license is essential.

Those for Harare to be resident in Harare.

Those for Bulawayo to be resident in Bulawayo.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address, indicating the area you prefer between Harare and Bulawayo in the Email Subject Line:

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023