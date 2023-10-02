Audits Manager/ Technical Support Manager Domestic Taxes x5 (Level 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) - an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulates strategies to identify revenue sources,

Plans and authorises implementation of revenue generation projects.

Reviews revenue performance reports and verifies the correctness of revenue reports and accounts against each tax head.

Reviews revenue generation and collection strategies in line with revenue performance compared to targets.

Checks and consolidates weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Reviews objections, court cases and tax rulings.

Carries out cost benefit analysis on all proposed projects before implementation.

Allocates approved budget to expenditure items.

Monitors and review expenditure ratios and patterns and approves measures to minimize cost of collection.

Approves/releases in SAP staff provisions/purchase requisitions and maintenance orders.

Receives progress reports from supervisors and gives guidance to audit operations.

Implements audit recommendations daily "C on d u c t s systems reengineering and makes recommendations.

Designs and implements sub region audit plans.

Reviews position papers submitted by managers.

Reviews Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and service level agreements (SLA).

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting/Economics/Business Studies/ Finance/Fiscal Studies/Commerce/Law/ Social Science or Arts.

At least 5 (five) years' work experience in a Domestic Taxes environment in at a supervisory level is a prerequisite.

Thorough knowledge of Domestic Taxes legislation and procedures.

An.MBA/MSc is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the SAP system is a prerequisite.

Skills & Competencies:

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Unquestionable integrity.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: