Auto Electrician

Job Description

Clover Leaf Motors invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 A’ level passes in Science subjects.

Must be Apprentice Trained Class 1 Certified in Auto – Electrics.

Valid class 4 drivers’ licence.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.