Auto Electrician
Job Description
Clover Leaf Motors invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.
- At least 2 A’ level passes in Science subjects.
- Must be Apprentice Trained Class 1 Certified in Auto – Electrics.
- Valid class 4 drivers’ licence.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted to: hrdept@cloverleaf.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Clover Leaf Motors
The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.
Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.